Man Arrested for Armed Robbery at RI Casino, Police Say

A Massachusetts man who police say robbed a man at knifepoint at a Rhode Island casino has been arrested.
Police in Lincoln say 30-year-old Anthony McClain, of Framingham, has been charged with first-degree robbery.
Police say McClain stole a 69-year-old man's his wallet, cell phone and glasses in the parking lot at Twin River Casino.
They say casino surveillance video shows McClain following the man shortly before the robbery on Saturday night. It also shows him carrying a knife as he got into his car and left the casino.
McClain was arraigned and is currently being held without bail.
