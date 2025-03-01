Man arrested for arson in connection to Conn. apartment fire

A man has been arrested for arson in connection to an apartment fire in West Hartford on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to Caya Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Witnesses had reported heavy smoke coming out of the building.

Once in the area, emergency crews said they found heavy smoke coming from a window on the third floor of the four-story apartment.

Within minutes, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The West Hartford Fire Marshals Office requested arson detectives from West Hartford Police Department and Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosive Investigative Unit to investigate the fire.

On Friday night, police said 48-year-old Roman Ruben, of West Hartford, went to the Hartford Police Department and admitted to police that he had intentionally set the fire in his apartment.

According to investigators, Ruben later confessed to detectives and the fire marshal's office that he intentionally set the fire to cause harm to others within the apartment building. He was subsequently arrested.

Ruben is facing charges including criminal attempt at arson murder, arson, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969.