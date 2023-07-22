Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Newton

Man arrested for exposing himself to woman in Newton

By Evan Ringle

Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested for exposing himself to a 20-year-old woman in Newton, Massachusetts Friday night.

According to police, the man was driving near Woodland Road and Seminary Avenue, close to Lasell University around 7:20 p.m. He then pulled his car over and exposed himself to a woman as she was walking down the street.

Police say the man fled towards Washington Street after the incident, and was not found until Sunday in the late afternoon. Police said the man will be in court on Monday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

NewtonLasell University
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us