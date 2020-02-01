Man Arrested for Firing Gun Inside Home in Dartmouth

A man was arrested for firing gun from within his Dartmouth home as police were performing a health and welfare check early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Once Dartmouth police officers secured the scene on Seabreeze Drive, they called in a SWAT officer for backup. That officer managed to get the man to leave his apartment peacefully and place him under arrest.

Once the man was in custody, Dartmouth detectives say they found two semi-automatic handguns and several hundred rounds of ammunition inside the apartment.

The man, identified by police as 54-year-old Eric Nellis, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for evaluation after he was arrested.

He has been charged with disturbing the peace and several other gun-related offenses.