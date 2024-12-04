Man arrested for impersonating police officer, using flashing blue lights to pull over motorists

A New York man was arrested this week for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Nashua, New Hampshire, even using a blue light on his vehicle in an effort to stop other motorists.

Nashua police said they arrested 34-year-old Abm Faisal, of Bronx, New York, on Tuesday after he turned himself in on a felony warrant for false impersonation.

The arrest dates back to a series of incidents that occurred three years ago.

On May 10, 2021, Nashua police said they received a call about a suspect in a non-emergency vehicle who was using blue lights and attempting to stop motorists. Police investigated, and during their investigation learned that the same vehicle had recently been seen in a local hospital's ambulance bay. A hospital employee said a man had removed a license plate form his car and displayed an NYPD license plate. The man was also wearing an NYPD sweatshirt.

The following day, on May 11, 2021, Faisal was identified as the suspect in this case after being taken into custody in Webster while operating a non-emergency vehicle with flashing blue lights. He participated in a formal interview with Webster police officers and made false statements, leading Nashua police to apply for an arrest warrant charging him with false personation.

Faisal is free on $600 bail pending his arraignment on Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashua District Court.

Nashua police are now asking anyone who might have further information about this case to call them at 603-589-1665.