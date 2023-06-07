Local

Holden

Man arrested for setting fire intentionally in Holden

The. fire occurred in the area of 25 Juniper Lane at around 7:32 p.m., according to authorities.

Firefighters battled an intentionally set fire in a single family home in Holden, Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished in 2 hours. The home sustained smoke and fire damage, officials say.

The investigation determined that the fire was set intentionally from the attached garage.

A man was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in Leominster District Court.

