Man arrested for threatening moviegoers at AMC theater at Massachusetts mall

This weekend was a busy one at the movies, with both "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" premiering in theaters

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he threatened moviegoers at an AMC theater at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Danvers police said they received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a male party who had made threats to two other patrons at the AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20 on Independence Way. Officers said they were able to make contact with the male party, who did not have a gun or any other weapons on him.

The man, identified by police as Ryan Muldoon, of Lynn, was subsequently arrested, and was expected to be arraigned Monday in Salem District Court on the charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, threats to commit a crime and disturbing the peace.

No further details were relased by police.

This weekend was a busy one at the movies, with both "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" premiering in theaters ahead of the holidays.

