Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Tewksbury

Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Motel Guests in Tewksbury: Police

By Irvin Rodriguez

handcuffs-generic-on-black.jpg 20 may
Getty Images

A man was arrested by Tewksbury Police after he allegedly threatened people outside a motel with a boxcutter on Saturday night.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a man yelling, waving a boxcutter and threatening to kill people in the parking lot of a motel at 95 Main St. at around 8:30 p.m.

The officers found the man and de-escalated the situation until the man complied and he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police say 47-year-old Justin Maryland, of Lowell, Mass is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime and disorderly conduct.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“This was outstanding work to bring this man safely into custody by de-escalating this incident,” said Chief Columbus. of Tewksbury Police

This article tagged under:

Tewksbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us