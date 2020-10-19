Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Man Arrested for Trying to Kidnap 11-Year-Old Girl in Worcester

Andrew Merriam, 51, of Hudson, is expected to be arraigned Monday

By Marc Fortier

worcester police department cruiser generic
NBC10 Boston

A 51-year-old Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Worcester on Sunday night.

Andrew Merriam, of Hudson, is charged with enticing an underage child, attempt to commit a crime and assault and battery. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Will Rising Coronavirus Cases Mean Another Shutdown in Massachusetts?

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Vice President Pence to Rally in Maine Monday, NH Wednesday

Police said Merriam approached the child in the area of Endicott and Vernon streets just before 8 p.m. Sunday and asked if she wanted to see his dog. He was with another man whose identity remains unknown.

Merriam allegedly grabbed the young girl and prevented her from leaving. The girl attempted to break free several times but was unsuccessful. She was finally able to escape by kicking Merriam and then ran inside a local business to call for help.

The girl was able to give police a description of Merriam, and a K9 officer responded to the scene and saw a man matching that description on Vernon Street. When the officer approached, he reportedly became confrontational.

The officer called for assistance, and Merriam was taken into custody.

The second male who was at the scene has not been located. He was described as balding and wearing a gray hoodie.

The girl was not injured.

This article tagged under:

Worcesterkidnappingattempted kidnappingAndrew Merriam
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us