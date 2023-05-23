Man Arrested in April Armed Bank Robbery in Falmouth, DA Says

A Martha's Vineyard man has been arrested on charges including making a bomb threat, carjacking and kidnapping in the investigation into a bank robbery on Cape Cod last month, officials said Tuesday.

Petar Petyoshin, a 40-year-old from Edgartown, also faces charges of armed and masked robbery and theft, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office. His arrest involved a Massachusetts State Police SWAT team.

The robbery took place April 8 at a Rockland Trust bank in Falmouth, authorities said, and Petyoshin was arrested after an investigation involving the FBI and state and local police.

Police are looking for a man suspected to have robbed a bank in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Petyoshin is due in Falmouth District Court Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Falmouth police said at the time that a man walked into the bank on Davis Straits at around 9:10 a.m. demanding money from a bank teller while brandishing a handgun and claiming to have a bomb.

He then stole a black SUV and drove off, state police said. The vehicle was later found but the robber was not.