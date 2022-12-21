Man Arrested in Assaults of 3 Women by Back Bay MBTA Station

A man suspected of assaulting three women over two hours at and near the MBTA's Back Bay Station Saturday afternoon has been arrested, Boston police said Wednesday.

Wetnsy Louicius, a 22-year-old from Lynn, was arrested on a probation violation charge, police said, and officers were seeking charges of robbery and aggravated assault and battery over the incidents Saturday on Dartmouth Street.

Police said the incidents took place between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Back Bay Station, an address nearby and on Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street.

Police have not shared more information about what took place during the alleged assaults.

It wasn't immediately clear if Louicius had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.