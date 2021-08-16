Local

BOSTON

Man Arrested in Boston Attempted Kidnapping

Twenty-three-year-old Dante Wentz of Boston is accused of attempting to kidnap a woman who was walking to Tufts Medical Center downtown

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A man has been arrested after an attempted kidnapping last week in Boston.

Police said Monday evening that 23-year-old Dante Wentz of Boston had been arrested around 6:40 p.m.

Authorities sought to identify a man after the incident early Thursday morning. A woman was on her way to Tufts Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. when he allegedly walked up behind her on Washington Street and tried to kidnap her.

The man allegedly placed his hands on the victim's face and dragged her toward a nearby alley. She told police she screamed for help and fought her attacker until breaking free.

The man then fled the area, police said.

The victim suffered minor injures during the struggle, but declined medical attention, authorities said.

Police said Monday that detectives had identified the suspect as Wentz. He is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on charges of kidnapping and assault and battery, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if Wentz had an attorney.

