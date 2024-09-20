Man arrested in Christmas Eve killing at Lawrence nightclub held without bail

A man who was arrested nine months after he allegedly killed another man at a nightclub in Lawrence, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Friday in which he was ordered to be held without bail.

Franklin M. Laras, 27, a suspect in the Christmas Eve fatal shooting at the Energy Lounge, was arraigned Friday in Salem Superior Court for the murder of 29-year-old Edward Javier-Perez last December.

The U.S. Marshals had announced a $5,000 reward in March for information leading to Laras' arrest, noting he was considered armed and dangerous.

Laras was taken into custody last month after being detained in Mexico, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities believe Laras fled shortly after the murder, and he remained on the run until he was apprehended in Mexico City and extradited to the United States.

“Today, we offer our sincere gratitude for the tenacity of all those whose efforts aligned to apprehend this defendant,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker. “The return of Mr. Laras to the Commonwealth demonstrates our commitment to justice and to the family of Edward Javier-Perez.”

Laras is scheduled to return to Superior Court for a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.