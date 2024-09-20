Man arrested in Christmas Eve killing at Lawrence nightclub

A man is in custody nine months after he allegedly killed another man at a night club in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Twenty-nine-year-old Edward Javier-Perez was shot to death at the Energy Lounge on Christmas Eve in 2023.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that 27-year-old Franklin Laras of Lawrence was in custody, but did not say where he was apprehended.

In March, the U.S. Marshals announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Laras' arrest, noting he was considered armed and dangerous.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The Energy Lounge will be temporarily closed after a man was shot and killed there on Christmas Eve.

In the wake of the shooting, Energy Lounge's license to operate was suspended

"This decision was made in part due to fact that the matter is under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office," Lawrence police said in a statement days after the shooting. "Furthermore, the nature of the incident, with the perpetrator(s) still at large, the Acting Chief has determined that in the interest of public safety, the City must close the establishment and suspend the establishments license to operate until such time that the investigation is complete. This immediate action is being taken on an expedited basis due to the overriding public safety concern."

Javier-Perez' girlfriend, Gerimar Maria, previously said she wanted his killer to be caught.

"We want justice," she said. "We don't want anyone to get hurt. Just justice."