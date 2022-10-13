Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Vermont

Man Arrested in Connection to 1989 Double Homicide in Vermont

They had been stabbed multiple times, there were no signs of forced entry and there didn't seem to be any signs of a robbery.

By Irvin Rodríguez

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man has been identified and arrested by Vermont Police for a double murder that happened over 33 years ago.

79 year old Michael Anthony Louise, was arrested for the murder of George Peacock and Catherine Peacock, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989 by a neighbor inside their home on U.S. Route 7 in Danby.

They had been stabbed multiple times, there were no signs of forced entry and there didn't seem to be any signs of a robbery.

Louise was arrested at his home in Syracuse, New York, on an arrest warrant for two counts of second-degree murder, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say Louise was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters and was identified as a suspect in the killings about two weeks later. Forensic testing in May 2020 confirmed a DNA match to George Peacock in a spot of blood found inside Louise’s car in October 1989.

He is now being held in New York pending extradition proceedings to Vermont, where he will face arraignment upon his return.

This article tagged under:

Vermontcold casecold case arrest
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us