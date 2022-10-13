Man Arrested in Connection to 1989 Double Homicide in Vermont

A man has been identified and arrested by Vermont Police for a double murder that happened over 33 years ago.

79 year old Michael Anthony Louise, was arrested for the murder of George Peacock and Catherine Peacock, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989 by a neighbor inside their home on U.S. Route 7 in Danby.

They had been stabbed multiple times, there were no signs of forced entry and there didn't seem to be any signs of a robbery.

Louise was arrested at his home in Syracuse, New York, on an arrest warrant for two counts of second-degree murder, according to authorities.

Police say Louise was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters and was identified as a suspect in the killings about two weeks later. Forensic testing in May 2020 confirmed a DNA match to George Peacock in a spot of blood found inside Louise’s car in October 1989.

He is now being held in New York pending extradition proceedings to Vermont, where he will face arraignment upon his return.