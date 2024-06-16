Man arrested in connection to $240,000 robbery of East Boston business

A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery in East Boston on Friday June 7th.

Boston Police responded on Saturday to a report of a breaking and entering in progress inside of 212 Waldemar Ave where two men were using power tools to enter an apartment.

Officers arrested 55-year old Timothy Deconinck of Malden and 59-year-old William Cataldo of Saugus. Deconinck was found with drill, drill bits and other tools.

Over a week ago, an East Boston man says he was robbed of almost $250,000 Friday morning by a pair of thieves who were impersonating police officers outside his business.

Arthur Rizzo, the owner of "The Check Place," tells NBC10 Boston that he was bringing loads of cash to his check and money order business on Meridian Street when two men approached him, stealing his $240,000 and driving away in his black Audi.

Boston police confirm they responded to a 911 call for a report of a robbery in the 200 block of Meridian Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. A "be on the lookout" alert was put out for a vehicle wanted in connection with the robbery. It was later found abandoned on Border Street and towed.

NBC10 Boston was first on scene when investigators found the stolen car a block away. Detectives were also spotted placing evidence markers near the scene of the crime. About a mile down the road, there was more evidence -- a duffel bag believed to be connected to the crime.

Timothy Deconinck is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court for an outstanding arrest warrant that including the charges of unarmed robbery of a person over 65, carjacking, and impersonating a police Officer.

He was also charged with possession of burglarious Tools, attempt to commit a crime, defacing property, assault & battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Cataldo is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court for the charges of possession of burglarious tools, attempt to commit a crime, defacing property, and resisting Arrest.

People in the area were reacting to what happened Friday, with some now scared.

"I've seen a good multitude of things on a Friday morning, but this is definitely one of those odd ones," said Manuel Ramirez who works in East Boston.

"They had to have known that person was coming out of there with that significant amount of money," said Jeremy Fischer-Block, who walks by the area everyday.

"It can happen to any of us," said Gina Baltazar, who runs "Ria Money Transfer" next-door to "The Check Place."

She also handles people's money and worries for her employees and clients, saying, "I'm scared."

A liquor store owner named Teresa says she's twice been robbed. It's the reason why she's had to install cameras and hire more people to protect herself.

"We have more security with the videos because they know we have them," the owner of Castillo Liquors said.