Man arrested in connection to armed robbery in Roxbury

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 5 Greenheys Street at around 9:42 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery on Tuesday.

Authorities say the victim was approached by a group of men and one of them showed a firearm.

According to police, they arrested 27-year-old Johnathan Lopez, of Jamaica Plain on a warrant for armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a Firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

