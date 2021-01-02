Local

Brockton

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing in Brockton

The stabbing took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 158 Lisa Drive, Brockton police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts, police announced.

Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Police have not released any information about the victim, and they have not shared any identifying details about the suspect in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

