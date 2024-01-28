New Hampshire

Man arrested in connection to NH medical emergency involving 4-year-old

25-year-old Jose Gurley was identified as a suspect, Nashua police said

A man has been arrested in connection to a medical emergency involving a 4-year-old boy in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua police say officers responded to a home on Jan. 19 for a medical emergency that involved a boy who had sustained serious head and facial injuries.

During the course of an investigation, 25-year-old Jose Gurley was identified as a suspect of first degree assault, police said.

Nashua detectives coordinated with the Maine State Police after learning Gurley had fled there. A vehicle associated with Gurley was found at a Cornish residence, and Gurley was found there when a search warrant was executed at the home.

Gurley was arrested without incident on Friday, Jan. 26, police said. He's currently being held in York County Jail in Maine, awaiting extradition back to New Hampshire.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Nashua Police Department crime line at 603-589-1665

New HampshireNashua
