Man arrested in connection to Myles Standish State Forest fatal shooting

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest was arrested by authorities, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced on Sunday.

According to authorities, 20-year-old John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo was arrested around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment in New Bedford.

The shooting in Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth left a 25-year-old from New Bedford, Robert Aponte-Flores, dead. It was not believed to have been random, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Monteiro Macedo and Aponte-Flores were involved in an altercation in a picnic area of the park, prosecutors said.

Monteiro will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court for murder.