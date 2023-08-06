Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Myles Standish State Forest

Man arrested in connection to Myles Standish State Forest fatal shooting

According to authorities, 20-year-old John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo was arrested around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment in New Bedford.

A sign at Myles Standish State Forest in Carver, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest was arrested by authorities, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced on Sunday.

According to authorities, 20-year-old John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo was arrested around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment in New Bedford.

The shooting in Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth left a 25-year-old from New Bedford, Robert Aponte-Flores, dead. It was not believed to have been random, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Monteiro Macedo and Aponte-Flores were involved in an altercation in a picnic area of the park, prosecutors said. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Monteiro will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court for murder.

This article tagged under:

Myles Standish State Forest
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us