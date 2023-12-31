Man arrested in connection to robbery in Worcester

A man was arrested on Saturday in connection to a robbery in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 1.

Worcester Police say 35-year-old Tommie-Lee Goddard, of Worcester was arrested after a report of a disorderly person in the area of 68 Stafford Street at around 5:30 p.m.

An armed robbery warrant was issued after an investigation into a robbery on a Flower Shop at 120 Stafford St, police say.

According to authorities, officers were told a man had entered the shop and demanded cash at knifepoint before fleeing on foot.

Authorities say they initially checked the area the night of the robbery but were unable to locate Goddard at the time but was arrested on December 30th.