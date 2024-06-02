Man arrested in connection to shooting in Brockton

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.
Brockton police say they responded to 31 Falconer Avenue at around 1:42 a.m.
The victim, identified as a woman from Fall River, was treated at the scene then transported to a Boston hospital, according to police.
The man arrested was identified as a 27-year-old from Brockton.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.