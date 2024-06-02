Brockton

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Brockton

The victim, identified as a woman from Fall River was treated at the scene then transported to a Boston hospital, according to police.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Brockton police say they responded to 31 Falconer Avenue at around 1:42 a.m.

The man arrested was identified as a 27-year-old from Brockton.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
