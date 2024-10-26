Boston

Man arrested in connection to South End stabbing

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person stabbed at 474 Massachusetts Avenue at around 2:48 p.m.

File photo of a Boston Police cruiser
Getty Images

A man was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Boston on Friday night.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person stabbed at 474 Massachusetts Avenue at around 2:48 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

After police canvassed the area, they arrested 46-year-old Nathaniel Almeida of New Bedford.

Almeida was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threat to commit a crime, and intimidation of a witness.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Dorchester Oct 21

Man stabbed at South Bay Center in Dorchester

Fall River Oct 16

Woman shot, man stabbed at home in Fall River

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us