Man arrested in connection to stabbing on Blue Hill Ave.

A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on Blue Hill Ave. in Boston of Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on 493 Blue Hill Avenue shortly after 6p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed with a screwdriver and the suspect fled the scene.

A man, identified as 62-year-old Michael Josey, of Boston was found with a screwdriver in his hand.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Josey was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Josey is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.