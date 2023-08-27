Boston

Man arrested in connection to stabbing on Blue Hill Ave.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on 493 Blue Hill Avenue shortly after 6p.m. on Saturday.

A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on Blue Hill Ave. in Boston of Saturday.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed with a screwdriver and the suspect fled the scene.

A man, identified as 62-year-old Michael Josey, of Boston was found with a screwdriver in his hand.

Josey was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Josey is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

