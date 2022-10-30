Man Arrested in Connection to Suspicious Death Near Mall of New Hampshire; Victim Identified

A man has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death on Saturday in Manchester, near the Mall of New Hampshire, officials announced.

Police responded to reports that a person had been shot between South Willow and Kaye streets on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released additional information at this time.

Officers discovered the victim, 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyrese Harris, of Manchester, and charged him with second degree murder, police say.

Harris will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cars by the traffic lights near the front entrance to the mall, in addition to a fire truck and an ambulance. Yellow police tape could also be seen stretching across both sides of the busy roadway, and there was a semi truck parked in the middle of the scene. Authorities did not say if or how the vehicle was involved.