Man arrested in connection with daytime stabbing in Waltham

A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing late Sunday morning in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Police responded to Adams Street shortly after 11a.m. on Sunday and found a man stabbed. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, police arrested Thiago Oliveria, of Waltham, whom they found in the area. Oliveria is facing multiple assault charges and is due in court on Monday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say that, while the investigation is ongoing, there is currently no threat to the public.