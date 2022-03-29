Local

fire

Man Arrested in Connection With Fire at Popular Webster Chinese Restaurant

Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, is due to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Dudley District Court

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the Wind Tiki restaurant earlier this month, a popular spot for Chinese food in Webster, Massachusetts.

Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, is due to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Dudley District Court. He was arrested by the Webster Police Department, in conjunction with the Department of Fire Services, in connection with the fire at the Wind Tiki and other commercial breaks in Webster.

The fire started on Thompson Road early in the morning on March 18. Firefighters spent hours trying to put it out.

The restaurant had closed at 8:30 p.m. the night before, so no one was in the building at the time.

Crews spent more than eight hours putting out hot spots, flames and thick smoke at the Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts, but fire officials said it appears to be a total loss.

Those who live and work nearby said it was shocking to see a community staple all but destroyed in a matter of hours. The restaurant has been around for decades and is considered an institution.

State investigators were looking into whether the fire was arson. Fire officials offered a reward of up to $5,000 through the state Arson Watch Reward Program for information on the fire. Investigators have not said yet whether arson has been confirmed as the cause of the fire.

