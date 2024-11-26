Man arrested in connection with stabbing Monday night in Lynn

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Monday night in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Lynn police said they responded to the area of 120 Liberty St. around 7:53 p.m. Monday for a reported stabbing. Arriving officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from serious stab wounds.

They began life-saving measures, including the application of tourniquets. The victim was eventually taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, and police said he is expected to survive.

The investigation determined that the stabbing was the result of an altercation that occurred on Willow Street. Alejandro Esteban, 54, of Lynn, was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.