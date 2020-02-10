Local
Man Arrested in Deadly 2013 Barbershop Shooting

A man wanted in a fatal shooting at a Worcester barbershop in 2013 has been arrested, prosecutors announced Monday.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said Eduardo Montero will be arraigned Monday in Worcester Superior Court in connection with the death of Eliezer Rivera.

Rivera was shot to death inside the Fadeaway Barbershop in November 2013.

Police said the two men apparently argued before a fight broke out and Montero pulled out his gun and shot Rivera, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A warrant had been issued for Montero's arrest at the time, but authorities believed the native of the Dominican Republic may have fled the country.

It's not clear what charges Montero faces or when he was apprehended. It also couldn't be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.

