Man arrested in deadly July shooting in Roxbury, Boston police say

A man wanted on a murder charge in a deadly shooting last month in Boston's Roxbury neighbrohood has been arrested, police said Friday.

Xavier Pena-Guerrero, 21, was arrested Thursday night by the Boston police fugitive unit, the department said.

The Boston resident is suspected of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the July 30 killing of Moises Ortiz-Santiago at the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets in Roxbury, police said.

Pena-Guerrero is due to face the charges in Roxbury District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Ortiz-Santiago was rushed to a hospital after the shooting at roughly 11 p.m. It was one of several violent incidents on Sunday night in Boston, including another deadly shooting on the Dorchester/Roxbury line, a shooting in Dorchester and a triple stabbing also in Dorchester.

All of the cases are being investigated, and there have been no arrests made.