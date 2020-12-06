Local

Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Left Victim Fighting for His Life

The accused shooter will face an assault with intent to murder charge

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Dorchester that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers arrested Irwin Garcia, 31, of East Boston on Saturday around 1 p.m. on a charge of assault with intent to murder following the shooting early Friday morning, Boston police said Sunday.

In the shooting, officers were called around 2:16 a.m. to Parkman Street near Adams Street for a shooting. They found evidence of the shooting down Adams Street, police said, and were informed that a man inside a vehicle on Neponset Avenue near Quincy had been hurt.

Officers found the man and took him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. They didn't give an update on his condition Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Garcia had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBoston policeshootingEAST BOSTONIrwin Garcia
