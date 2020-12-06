Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Left Victim Fighting for His Life

A man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Dorchester that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers arrested Irwin Garcia, 31, of East Boston on Saturday around 1 p.m. on a charge of assault with intent to murder following the shooting early Friday morning, Boston police said Sunday.

In the shooting, officers were called around 2:16 a.m. to Parkman Street near Adams Street for a shooting. They found evidence of the shooting down Adams Street, police said, and were informed that a man inside a vehicle on Neponset Avenue near Quincy had been hurt.

Officers found the man and took him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. They didn't give an update on his condition Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Garcia had an attorney who could speak to the charge.