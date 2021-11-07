Man Arrested in Fatal Dorchester Shooting, Facing Murder Charge

A man suspected of killing someone in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood last week has been arrested, officials announced.

Asa St. Louis, 24, was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Boston without incident, according to a statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. A murder arrested warrant had been issued around 3:15 a.m. Saturday for St. Louis, who was believed to be in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police detectives, Brockton police, Boston police and the state police violent fugitive apprehension section worked throughout the weekend to locate St. Louis and take him into custody.

St. Louis was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Nelito Lopes, 28.

Brockton officers responded around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to the area of Prospect and Walnut streets for a report of shots fired with a person struck.

Arriving officers found a Honda Civic had crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle, police discovered the man driving was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim -- later identified as Lopes -- was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before he was transferred by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have not said what led them to identify St. Louis as the suspect.

St. Louis is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on one count of murder. Attorney information was not immediately available.