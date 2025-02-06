Man arrested in killing of Boston-area priest in Spain

More than two weeks after the death of a Massachusetts priest in Spain, a man has reportedly been arrested.

Fr. Richard Gross, a Jesuit priest who had long been active at Boston-area schools, died on Jan. 20 in the southern city of Málaga. He was due to board a cruise the following day.

El País, a Spanish newspaper, reported Wednesday that a 27-year-old man, whose name was not released, had been arrested.

According to the newspaper, the High Court of Justice of Andalucía has ordered him held without bail amid the investigation into the homicide and robbery of Gross.

"Fr. Gross had served a long career at many schools and institutions as a dedicated chaplain, minister, and teacher. He will be missed," the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus said in a statement last week.

Gross, who was 80, was born in Wrentham and attended Boston College before becoming a Jesuit, according to an obituary from Jesuits USA East. He taught at BC High for five years, then went on to teach at the prestigious boarding school Phillips Academy — Andover for more than a decade.

He followed that by spending 10 years as pastor and director of the University of Connecticut at Storrs' Newman Center, then serviced as a chaplain at several other schools, including Vanderbilt and LaSalle universities.

Gross had been living at a residence at Boston College High for the last year and a half, according to a representative for the school.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Father Gross’s family, his brother Jesuits, and all those blessed by his ministry and friendship. We pray for his eternal peace and comfort for those mourning his loss," the statement said.