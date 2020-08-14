Local

Man Arrested in Maine in Woman's Death in Fenway Hotel This March

The 29-year-old woman died at the Verb Hotel in what was initially thought to be a case of cardiac arrest

A Massachusetts man has been arrested in Maine in connection with the death of a woman in a Boston hotel in March.

Aaron Parsons was arrested by the department's Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force on Wednesday in South Paris, Boston police said Thursday.

The 43-year-old Revere resident was wanted in the Mar. 13 death of Sarah Dorany, 29, of Maynard.

Dorany was found unresponsive at the Verb Hotel near Fenway Park round noontime. She died on the scene, and police at the time said she appeared to have suffered from cardiac arrest. 

