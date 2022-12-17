Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday.

Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Buckner, 40, was found dead in a shed behind a Park Street home shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, leading to a search for her alleged killer. Police had not said who they were focusing their investigation on, only saying they had learned certain information that led them to believe the "apparent homicide" was an isolated incident.

“Stoughton Police and the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Detective Unit have been working non-stop to collect evidence and intelligence in this case,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “When probable cause was met to obtain the warrant, we began working with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section of the Massachusetts State Police and law enforcement partners in the region.”

Amber Buckner was remembered as generous, fun-loving, happy and kind.

Carter was located early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department working with members of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section of the Massachusetts State Police, the DA said.

“We extend our particular gratitude to the Port Authority Police for their help and assistance in their jurisdiction,” Morrissey added.

Authorities did not say what led them to identify Carter as the suspect in Buckner's killing but did say the two had a relationship history.

One of Buckner's friends told NBC10 Boston on Wednesday that Buckner was a survivor of domestic violence in the past, but she couldn't think of anyone who could want to harm her now.

"I heard that she was found in a shed in Stoughton and that she was stabbed in the head," Jessica Ferris said.

Officials have said very little about how Buckner died, only saying her injuries were significant and it was "pretty simple" for police to figure out from what they saw.

A couple with ties to the home called 911 on Tuesday after they found Buckner unresponsive and with obvious traumatic injuries in the outbuilding. Investigators have said they believe Buckner was killed sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The district attorney wants Massachusetts residents to know that the statewide domestic violence services hotline, SafeLink, can be reached by calling 877-785-2020.

“If you do not feel safe in your relationship, or you know someone who is not safe in their relationship, calling SafeLink at 877-785-2020 is a confidential first step on the path to safety,” Morrissey said.

Carter's first court appearance will be in New York to start the rendition process. His Stoughton District Court arraignment will be announced at a later date. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to his arrest or the charge he's facing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.