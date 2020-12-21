Man Arrested in NH Over Shooting at Lowell Elder Care Facility

A man who eluded police by jumping into the Concord River over the weekend has been arrested in New Hampshire in connection with a shooting at an elder care facility in Massachusetts.

Manchester, New Hampshire, resident Nicholas Stuntebeck, 33, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man Saturday at a facility on Varnum Avenue in Lowell, according to Lowell police.

Lowell officers were called to the facility early Saturday morning and found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said. Investigators identified Stuntebeck as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

When a Lowell officer initially located Stuntebeck around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, he ran and escaped arrest by entering the river, which was only a short distance away.

An extensive search was conducted by the Lowell Police Department with assistance from Lowell firefighters and Massachusetts State Police, but the search turned up empty.

Stuntebeck was later arrested at his residence by Manchester police. He is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon/serious bodily injury and firearm charges, Lowell police said.

It was not immediately clear if Stuntebeck had obtained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.