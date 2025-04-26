Haverhill

Man arrested in ‘random and unprovoked' stabbing in Haverhill, police say

Police said there is no further threat to the public, but they are increasing patrols in the downtown area

A man has been arrested after what police are describing as a "random and unprovoked" double stabbing in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

Haverhill police said they were called downtown around 9:30 a.m. for reports of the stabbing and found two victims, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brian Scrooc, was arrested a short time later.

Investigators said they believe this was a random, unprovoked attack. Police said there is no further threat to the public but they are increasing patrols in the area.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Haverhill Police Department, Detective Campbell at 978-373-1212 ext. 1570.

