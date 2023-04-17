Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Man Arrested in Road Rage Machete Attack, Worcester Police Say

Worcester resident Ezekial Santiago hit another driver with a machete in the head and back, police said

By Asher Klein

worcester police investigation
NBC10 Boston

A man suspected of hitting a driver in the head with a machete in Worcester Sunday afternoon in what's believed to be a road rage incident was arrested, police said.

The accused attacker was arrested nearby after officers pulled him over and found a machete in the car, Worcester police said Monday.

The incident was reported about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Millbury and Providence streets. Witnesses said a white Toyota had been following a blue Honda, whose driver stopped and got out to ask his pursuer why he was being followed, according to police.

That's when the Toyota's driver, identified as 40-year-old Worcester resident Ezekial Santiago, hit him with a machete in the head and back, police said. Officers called an ambulance — police didn't share the victim's condition.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Toyota, which had Rhode Island plates, was spotted at a red light on McKeon Road, where Santiago was arrested, according to police.

He's due in court to face charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

More Worcester news

Worcester Apr 10

JetBlue Announces New Flights From Worcester to Florida

Worcester Apr 9

20-Year-Old Man Arrested Following Worcester Shooting

This article tagged under:

Worcesterroad rageMachete
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us