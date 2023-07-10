Man arrested in road rage shooting in Manchester, NH

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged road rage shooting Sunday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Jayson Talbot, of Manchester, is charged with first degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Police did not release any information about his bail or when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Manchester police said they were called to the area of Mammoth and Huse roads around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a road rage shooting.

The victim told police was driving on Mammoth Road and being tailgated by another vehicle. In response, he tapped on his brakes to force the other vehicle to stop quickly.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As both vehicles stopped for a red light at Huse Road, the driver of the trailing vehicle, later identified as Talbot, pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle and began shouting at him. Police said Talbot then pulled out a gun and shot at the victim twice.

The victim, a 39-year-old man from Manchester whose name was not released by police, was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. He provided the other driver's license plate to police dispatchers, and officers were able to locate Talbot at his residence on Central Street.

As a result of their investigation, police said they developed probable cause to charge Talbot with the shooting. A search warrant executed at his residence turned up a 9mm Draco pistol.