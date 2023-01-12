Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday.

Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.

The woman was shot in the arm in the shooting around midnight near the CVS on South Willow Street at Jobin Drive. She was taken to the hospital; her injuries weren't life-threatening, police said.

Investigators found shell casings and a car that had been shot, police said. They learned that a fight had taken place at a Chinese restaurant next door to the CVS, then an argument in the CVS parking lot, which is when gunshots rang out.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police continue to investigate what took place in the shooting, they said Thursday, asking anyone with information about the incident to call 603-668-8711 or submit an anonymous tip to the Manchester crimeline at 603-624-4040.

It wasn't immediately clear if Marsach had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.