Man Arrested in Three Assaults of Women in Boston

A Massachusetts man is facing charges in connection with two separate assault incidents that involved three women, both of which occurred on Friday in Boston.

Boston Police arrested Fitsum Teklehaimanot, 28, of Chelsea, on Tremont Street while they were looking into a recent sexual assault that occurred at the Boston Public Garden. Teklehaimanot has not been named a suspect in that case.

Teklehaimanot is facing three counts of Indecent Assault and Battery. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.