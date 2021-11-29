Man Arrested in Woman's Deadly Stabbing on Thanksgiving in Lowell

A man was arrested on a murder charge in the killing of a 22-year-old Boston woman on Thanksgiving in Lowell, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Dejah Jenkins-Minus was found dead at a home on Llewelyn Street Friday morning, authorities said. Her infant daughter wasn't there, either.

But after an investigation uncovered a knife believed to be used to kill Jenkins-Minus -- and located the two-month-old girl unharmed -- Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson on Monday announced the arrest of Leonard D. Robinson, a 22, from Lowell.

He was arrested in Boston without incident and is expected to be in court Tuesday in Lowell to face the murder charge, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear if Robinson had a lawyer.

Prosecutors and police didn't say what, if any, relationship Robinson and Jenkins-Minus had, or what investigators believe led to the stabbing, believed to have happened on Thursday. Authorities have previously said that the woman's autopsy determined she died by homicide caused by sharp-force injuries.

Authorities confirmed Friday that they were investigating the woman's death as an apparent homicide after Lowell police responded to the Llewelyn Street home for a wellbeing check. They'd said they didn't believe the killing was a random incident.

On Monday, prosecutors and police said they'd obtained a search warrant for the residence and, on Saturday, had discovered a knife that appeared to be the weapon that killed Jenkins-Minus.

They didn't say where the child was discovered.