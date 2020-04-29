Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Arrested Months After Deadly Shooting in Roslindale

A man was arrested Wednesday in New York in connection to a Halloween shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on American Legion Highway. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where one man, later identified as 44-year-old Pasqual Casiano of Jamaica Plain, was pronounced dead.

Richard Lugo, 36, was arrested in the Bronx after a six-month multi-state investigation. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Task Force took him into custody, police in Boston said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

baseball 2 hours ago

Red Sox Offer to Refund Some Tickets as MLB Reportedly Discusses Reopening Plan

Maine 2 hours ago

First Round of Maine Businesses Prepare to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lugo was wanted on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for murder, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful firearm possession, carrying a loaded firearm and larceny of a vehicle.

After he is arraigned as a fugitive from justice in New York, Lugo is expected to be brought back to Boston to face his charges.

It was not immediately clear when Lugo would be returned or if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONAsher KleinBoston policeAMERICAN LEGIONAmerican Legion Highway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us