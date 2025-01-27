Man arrested on assault, gun charges after dispute at Wendy's

An early-morning dispute at a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Newburyport, Massachusetts, led to the arrest of a man on assault and gun charges.

Newburyport police said they responded to the restaurant at 25 Storey Ave. around 12:09 a.m. Sunday for a report of a dispute among three people involving a gun. When they arrived, they investigated and identified the alleged aggressor as Ja Wayne Keondre Early, 23, of Haverhill. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from a vehicle involved in the incident. The gun was later determined to have been stolen.

Early has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery, receiving stolen property, two counts of threat to commit murder and malicious destruction of property.

He was taken into custody without incident and held on $50,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday morning in Newburyport District COurt.

Newburyport police said they were assisted by West Newbury police, Salisbury police and Massachusetts State Police.