Man arrested on drug charges after getting stuck in chimney, Fall River police say

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say 33-year-old Robert Langlais hid from officers in a chimney, becoming stuck and needing to be rescued

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say a man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing from officers and getting stuck in a chimney.

Officers were executing a search warrant at a Canal Street residence when police say two men fled onto the rooftop.

One of the men got away by jumping from the roof onto a parked car, police said. Footage from one officer's body-worn camera shows the man leaping over the officer to the other side of a fence.

The other man, identified as 33-year-old Robert Langlais, hid inside a chimney, police said.

The bodycam footage shows the moments officers approached the chimney, yelling at the man to show his hands before realizing he was stuck.

Police, fire and EMS crews worked to free him from the narrow space. He was brought to a hospital to be evaluated and was medically cleared.

Langlais is facing drug possession charges and other unnamed charges from outstanding warrants, police said.

A woman police say was also present, 32-year-old Tanisha Ibay, was also arrested on drug charges.

It was not immediately clear if Langlais or Ibay had attorneys.

