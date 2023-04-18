Man Arrested Over NH School Shooting Threat Video Due in Court

The man suspected of threatening to "shoot up" a New Hampshire school in a video that showed him holding a gun outside the building last week is due to appear in court Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.

Kyle Hendrickson, 25, was arrested on Thursday, a day after posting the threat to Portsmouth High School on his SnapChat account, according to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney's Office. The video allegedly showed him holding a handgun inside a vehicle near the school, with text overlaid that said, "imma shoot up the school."

School was canceled districtwide over the threat on Thursday, with Superintendent Zach McLaughlin writing that night that the decision to call off classes for the day districtwide came as officials weren't "in a position to feel that the threat is yet resolved." By Thursday afternoon, Portsmouth police announced Hendrickson's arrest.

Using surveillance footage, law enforcement connected his vehicle to the one seen in the vehicle, prosecutors said, and in it, they found two guns, an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun, as well as camouflage body armor, gun accessories and ammunition. They also recovered a handgun that appears similar to the one seen in the SnapChat video was found near a motel he'd stayed at the night the threat was made.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hendrickson was due in federal court at 3 p.m. to face a charge of transmitting a threat through interstate commerce, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.