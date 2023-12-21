Man arrested weeks after in deadly Brockton shooting

A man was arrested in a deadly shooting earlier this month in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities said Thursday.

Donta Hood was arrested at a home in Assonet Wednesday after being wanted for days in the Dec. 5 killing of Marvin Hill on Lexington Street in Brockton, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Hill, 35, was reported shot about 6:17 p.m. and pronounced dead after being flown to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, prosecutors said. On Dec. 8, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hood, 33.

After his arrest, Hood was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty and the judge ordered he be held without bail.

