Man assaulted while delivering groceries in Boston, police say

A man was allegedly assaulted as he delivered groceries in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Friday night, and police are hoping the public can help them identify the person responsible for the attack.

Boston police released pictures of the woman wanted in connection with the aggravated and assault and battery that occurred in the area of Dale Street, asking for the public's help identifying her. She was wearing light-colored sweatpants and a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Officers responded to the incident around 6:25 p.m. Friday and learned a delivery man was dropping off groceries in the area when he was assaulted by suspects who took a phone and stapler and threw it at his head.

Police have not released any more details about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

An investigation into this assault is ongoing.