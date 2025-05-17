Man attacks vehicle with hatchet in Boston road rage incident

Boston police are investigating a reported road rage incident where a suspect reportdly attacked another vehicle with a hatchet or axe.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Commonwealth Avenue in the city's Brighton neighborhood. As police were responding to the scene, they were alerted by dispatch that a man armed with a hatchet or small axe was reportedly smashing the windows of the crashed vehicle.

Preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle, a Toyota Prius, had been driving south on Commonwealth Avenue at a high rate of speed when it veered to the right and jumped the median separating the road from the bicycle lanes, crashing into a tree on the sidewalk.

The Prius had extensive damage and the airbags had deployed, police said. Multiple windows had been smashed, apparently by a hard, sharp-edged object.

The driver of the crashed vehicle told police he had been encroached upon in traffic by a pickup truck in the area of Cambridge Street. The driver said he was chased and forced off the road by the other driver's dangerous driving.

The driver of the Prius said he felt disoriented after the crash but recalled the suspect approached him and began smashing his vehicle windows with a hammer or axe. He said the suspect swung the hatchet at him and chased him down the street a short distance.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect chasing the victim along the sidewalk armed with an axe. One witness showed police clear cellphone video showing the suspect smashing the victim's vehicle repeatedly with a small hatchet.

The victim suffered a hand injury in the crash and was treated at the scene but refused transport to a hospital.

The police report references an aggravated assault charge, but does not include the suspect's name or whether they have been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.