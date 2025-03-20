Man, baby killed in Maine crash, child's mother in critical condition

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor

A 20-year-old man and a 7-month-old baby were killed in a crash in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, and the child's mother remains hospitalized in critical condition.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Lewiston police said they were called to the area of 393 Grove St. around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a single vehicle that had gone off the road and hit a tree. Emergency crews arrived to find the driver of a Toyota Corolla, 20-year-old Tyrell Willigar, of Brunswick, dead. Two passengers in the car -- 20-year-old Adaysia Read and her 7-month-old daughter Kinsley Willigar -- were in critical condition.

Both patients were taken to Central Maine Medical Center and eventually transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Police said they were notified Thursday morning that the 7-month-old had died, and her mother remains in critical condition.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Lewiston police, but they said it appears that speed was a contributing factor.